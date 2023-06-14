Advertise
Former priest sentenced for sexually assaulting 5-year-old

In exchange for Vincent DeLorenzo’s guilty plea, his remaining charges were dropped, the state attorney general's office said.
By Emily Brown and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) - A former priest with the Lansing Diocese in Michigan has been sentenced for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy.

Vincent DeLorenzo, 84, formerly of Flint, was sentenced Tuesday to serve one year in the Genesee County Jail. He received credit for 39 days served. He has also been sentenced to five years of probation.

He pleaded guilty on April 25 to sexually assaulting a 5-year-old boy following a service he officiated for the boy’s deceased family member in 1987, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

The office said in exchange for DeLorenzo’s guilty plea, his remaining charges were dropped. Those charges involved the sexual assault of a child from 1995 to 2000 when the child was a student at a parochial school in Burton.

The attorney general’s office said DeLorenzo is required to register as a sex offender, engage in sex offender counseling and pay restitution.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

