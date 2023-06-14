Advertise
Man drowns on Smith Lake after boating accident

Officials said a man drowned while trying to get a jet ski out of Smith Lake.
Officials said a man drowned while trying to get a jet ski out of Smith Lake.(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man drowned on Smith Lake Tuesday after a boating accident.

The Cullman County Coroner’s office confirmed Wednesday that 36-year-old Cody Lindsey drowned while he was trying to get a jet ski out of the water at around 4:12 p.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed the Marine Patrol Division responded to a “marine-related event” on Smith Lake in Cullman County.

