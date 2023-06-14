Man drowns on Smith Lake after boating accident

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man drowned on Smith Lake Tuesday after a boating accident.

The Cullman County Coroner’s office confirmed Wednesday that 36-year-old Cody Lindsey drowned while he was trying to get a jet ski out of the water at around 4:12 p.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency confirmed the Marine Patrol Division responded to a “marine-related event” on Smith Lake in Cullman County.

