Man sentenced for deadly drive-by shooting in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been sentenced to prison following his guilty plea in a 2019 homicide case.

Kadarius Fountain was initially charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old James Edward Richardson III. Court records show he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder.

The filings show that following the plea agreement, Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool sentenced Fountain, now 27, to 35 years in prison.

Investigators say Richardson was a passenger in a car on July 21, 2019 when a car pulled up alongside them in the 3100 block of Peabody Road. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Fountain, who was not driving, began shooting at the other car, killing Richardson.

“While I am glad justice was served, I am dismayed by the number of Montgomery County youth who are pointlessly taken from their families every year. Compounding that is the fact that these senseless murders are committed by other young people who will end up spending most, if not all, of their adult lives in prison instead of making meaningful contributions to our community. This cycle of violence has got to stop,” Bailey said in a statement.

