Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 231 in Montgomery County

A multi-vehicle crash has blocked the northbound outside lane of U.S. 231 near the 114 mile marker in Montgomery County.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that’s blocking part of U.S. 231.

ALEA says the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. near the 114 mile marker in Montgomery County. The crash is causing a lane closure, so commuters should expect some delays.

No details regarding the cause of the crash or injuries were immediately available.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Montgomery Whitewater Rafting Park has employed several raft guides who are becoming...
Montgomery whitewater project loses $20M in funding
A significant threat of severe weather exists today and tonight.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Charlie Townsend is accused of bringing drugs to sell at Kilby Correctional Facility.
Alabama prison officer arrested on contraband, trafficking charges
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill that creates new pathways for people to become a certified...
Ivey signs bill creating new paths to Alabama teacher certification
A two-vehicle collision involving a train caused major delays for commuters near Hyundai...
2 injured in crash involving train near Hyundai Boulevard

Latest News

Multi-vehicle crash on Highway 231 in Montgomery County
Weeklong fun event for burn victims
23rd annual Camp Conquest held this week at Lake Martin.
A significant threat of severe weather exists today and tonight.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
Pictures of damage in Eufaula following Wednesday's severe weather.
VIDEOS: Tornadoes, hail reported across central, south Alabama