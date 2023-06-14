Multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 231 in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that’s blocking part of U.S. 231.

ALEA says the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. near the 114 mile marker in Montgomery County. The crash is causing a lane closure, so commuters should expect some delays.

No details regarding the cause of the crash or injuries were immediately available.

