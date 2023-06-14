New cellphone policy approved for Montgomery Public Schools

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students in sixth through 12th grades at Montgomery Public Schools will walk into cellphone-free environments in the fall.

The MPS Board of Education approved a contract with Yondr, a company that makes cellphone pouches.

At the beginning of the school day, students must place their phones into the pouches that will be locked until the end of the day.

“We know we want to focus on mental health. We want to focus on social and emotional learning. And we want our kids to be able to focus in class,” said MPS Superintendent Melvin Brown.

Brown added he is optimistic that the new policy will improve academics and learning retention.

The idea has been well-received by principals, with some calling it an “answered prayer.”

“It’s enough that they’re already going through puberty and going through the everyday things that are going on and then to have the social media part to also influence them as far as mental health issues go,” said Park Crossing High School Principal Cheryl Fountain.

Capitol Heights Middle School Principal Aurelio Harrison said he believes placing cellphones in the pouches could eliminate distractions, keep students engaged and lower discipline referrals.

“Cellphones are involved in a large percentage of behavioral concerns,” Harrison said.

Students who fail to comply with the new districtwide policy will face discipline referrals, according to the student code of conduct.

