New developments coming soon to Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Residents in East Alabama will soon have more places to grab coffee, go out to eat, and fill up your car with gas. Phenix City officials announced Starbucks will be coming to the area, but that’s just the start.

The popular coffee shop is one of a number of new businesses coming to Phenix City.

And Mayor Eddie Lowe says it’s nice to be able to bring new things the city doesn’t have.

‘’People want to be here and this the indication that they do but also where we can create a positive flow,” Lowe says. “You know we live off taxes, and so we want to get those taxes to help invest back into the community to help create a better quality of life for people, and so it’s very exciting for us to be able to get Starbucks.’’

With several new restaurants already in Phenix City, Economic Development Manager, Shaun Culligan, says it’s more than just food. It brings in retail sales tax - the life blood of the community.

‘’So anytime we have the opportunity to bring more of that sales tax into the community but more diversity and options as far as restaurants are concerned that’s what we want to do,” Culligan says. “Gap filling retail is something that we focus on a daily basis, and so these new developments that are coming to town will certainly do that, and we’re excited to be able to offer this to the community.’’

Along with Starbucks coming to town, Phenix City’s mayor says residents should already see construction beginning for multiple new developments along Highway 431.

“Currently at this time, they are doing a Circle K service station, and across the street from there, we will have a Raceway. But also across the street from Jacks will be a Wendy’s down on 431,and there’s some other things too but we’re not at liberty to discuss it,” Lowe says.

‘’We’re seeing positive growth in the retail arena on really three different sides of the community in the north and the south end, and on the western end in Ladonia we’re seeing some retail growth,” Culligan says. “And so we’re excited about that. I think that the community will be excited to see some of the new retailers that will be joining our community over the next few months.’'

The construction of Starbucks is still in it’s early stages. Therefore, the opening date is not known.

