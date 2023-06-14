Advertise
Road closures in Lee County due to flooding
Road closures in Lee County due to flooding(Source: Lee County EMA)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There are multiple roads flooded in Lee County, according to the Lee Co. Emergency Management Agency.

EMA personnel are working to place barricades out to block flooded roadways. Below is a list of blocked roadways due to flooding:

OPELIKA BARRICADES
  • 1st Ave at Piggly Wiggly (Simmons to 16th)
  • Columbus Parkway at N Uniroyal

The following roadways have since been cleared:

Opelika:
  • Marvyn Parkway at Railroad Overpass
  • 2nd Avenue near Pawn Central
  • 10th Street near Opelika Police Department
  • 10th Street near 3rd Ave
  • Pepperell Pkwy at Pleasant
  • 1st Avenue near Opelika Dental
  • Old Opelika Road at Pepperell Parkway
  • County Road 73 Westbound
  • Auburn Street at the Lee Co. Schools Bus Shop
  • 1200 Block of Staley Ave
  • Marvyn Parkway at Reynolds Outdoors
  • Rockybrook Road at Hillflo Ave
Auburn:
  • S. College St at Miller
  • N. Gay at Opelika Road
  • Gateway Drive at Academy Drive
  • E. Glenn at N. Ross

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

