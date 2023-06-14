Schools cancel summer activities due to severe weather threat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Schools across the WSFA 12 News viewing area have canceled summer activities ahead of Wednesday’s severe weather threat.

Autauga County Schools: ACS’ Superhero Summer Camp is closing at noon due to the threat of severe weather. There is no YMCA Enrichment Camp tomorrow, so campers must be picked up in the car line at noon, and all Billingsley and Autaugaville bus riders will return to their respective campuses at approximately 12:30 p.m. Please continue to monitor the district’s communication channels, including ACS’ Superhero Summer Camp is closing at noon due to the threat of severe weather. There is no YMCA Enrichment Camp tomorrow, so campers must be picked up in the car line at noon, and all Billingsley and Autaugaville bus riders will return to their respective campuses at approximately 12:30 p.m. Please continue to monitor the district’s communication channels, including ACBOE.net , Facebook, and Instagram, for further updates.

Elmore County High School : Summer school and all student activities will be canceled due to inclement weather.

Lee County: All Lee County Schools with enrichment programs and band programs will be closed.

Lowndes County Schools: All summer activities are canceled.

Opelika City Schools : OCS Summer School will be closed on Wednesday. Buses will not run. This includes Summer School at Carver Primary (grades K-5), Special Ed Summer Enrichment Camp (at Jeter Primary and OMS), Summer School at OMS (grades 6-8), and Summer Virtual School/Credit Recovery at Opelika High School.

Pike Road: Due to the potential for severe weather tomorrow morning, all summer learning and extracurricular activities, including learning camps, summer school, athletic camps and practices, are canceled. The school system will provide updates on make-up schedules for impacted groups as needed.

Tallapoosa County Schools: All activities, extracurriculars, summer school and reading camp programs at all Tallapoosa County BOE schools are canceled due to the threat of inclement weather.

Tuskegee Public Schools: Due to inclement weather, all Tuskegee Public Schools hosting summer school will be closed.

