Tornado reported in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - South Alabama residents are reporting a tornado touched down in Henry County Friday morning.

Details are limited, but reports indicate the tornado was in the Abbeville area and at least one home was damaged and there are reports of debris along U.S. Highway 431. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Continue checking back for updates.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.