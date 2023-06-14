Advertise
Walker County man charged with abuse of a corpse

Leandrew Smith, Jr
Leandrew Smith, Jr(Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIPSEY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Walker County man has been arrested and charged with abuse of a corpse after he was found living with a body that had been deceased for days.

On Friday, Walker County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on 4th Avenue South in Sipsey in regards to a family member found dead inside the residence.

Another person was living in the home without reporting the death of the individual. Investigators say the body had been deceased for days.

Leandrew Smith, Jr., 61, of Sipsey, was charged with abuse of a corpse and it being held in the Walker County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.

Abuse of a corpse is a Class C felony.

The District Attorney has ordered an autopsy by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.

