Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

$150 million worth of meth found in maple syrup containers

New Zealand police have seized $150 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in maple syrup containers. (Credit: New Zealand Police Handout via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Police in New Zealand have seized a record amount of methamphetamine, which was hidden in maple syrup containers arriving from Canada.

Officials say the drug bust involved more than 700 kilograms of meth, worth more than $150 million.

The seizure was made in January as part of an operation that also involved police from Australia and Canada, from where the drugs came.

The drugs are the largest attempted smuggling of methamphetamine into New Zealand, according to New Zealand Police Commissioner Andrew Coster.

Officials said six people have been arrested, and they are yet to make their court appearance

“The international drug trade and organized crime groups are creating havoc and harm in communities around the globe, and our best opportunity to disrupt, intercept and keep our communities safe is to work collaboratively with other agencies and other nations,” Coster said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of damage on South Court Street in Montgomery.
VIDEOS: Damage reported across central, south Alabama
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day continues into Thursday morning
Three new retailers are headed to the Shoppes at EastChase.
3 new retailers to open at The Shoppes at EastChase in 2023
School officials are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore...
Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say
Students will place their phones inside a Yondr pouch, which will lock be locked until the end...
New cellphone policy approved for Montgomery Public Schools

Latest News

FILE - The retail sales data follow a government report this week that consumer inflation eased...
Retail sales rose 0.3% in May despite pressure from higher inflation and interest rates
First responders on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County.
Woman dead after multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 231 in Montgomery County
Morning Smile: Joseph Bradley get to Camp Conquest, thanks MFR
A New Hampshire family learned their dad's remains were stolen and sold online.
Family members express disgust after man’s body parts were reportedly stolen, sold by morgue manager
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day continues into Thursday morning