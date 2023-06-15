4 new retailers open inside Eastdale Mall

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four new retailers are open or will open inside Montgomery’s Eastdale Mall.

General Manager Richard Holman said Maggie’s Tacos opened on Thursday, while jewelry store Royal Jewelry opened on Monday.

Spirit Halloween will open on July 25. Halftime, a sneakers and sporting apparel shop, will open for business on Aug. 1.

The Eastdale Mall is one of the longest-standing malls in Montgomery, with multiple businesses on a waiting list to rent out a space.

For more information on Eastdale Mall and their establishments, visit their website.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.