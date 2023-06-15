Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

4 new retailers open inside Eastdale Mall

The Eastdale Mall is one of the longest-standing malls in Montgomery, with multiple businesses...
The Eastdale Mall is one of the longest-standing malls in Montgomery, with multiple businesses on a waiting list to rent out a space.(WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four new retailers are open or will open inside Montgomery’s Eastdale Mall.

General Manager Richard Holman said Maggie’s Tacos opened on Thursday, while jewelry store Royal Jewelry opened on Monday.

Spirit Halloween will open on July 25. Halftime, a sneakers and sporting apparel shop, will open for business on Aug. 1.

The Eastdale Mall is one of the longest-standing malls in Montgomery, with multiple businesses on a waiting list to rent out a space.

For more information on Eastdale Mall and their establishments, visit their website.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of damage on South Court Street in Montgomery.
VIDEOS: Damage reported across central, south Alabama
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day continues today
School officials are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore...
Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say
Three new retailers are headed to the Shoppes at EastChase.
3 new retailers to open at The Shoppes at EastChase in 2023
Students will place their phones inside a Yondr pouch, which will lock be locked until the end...
New cellphone policy approved for Montgomery Public Schools

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day continues today
Food for Thought
Montgomery wing restaurant receives low health inspection score
The competition challenges students in middle school and high school to create their own...
Rep. Sewell announces Congressional App Challenge for Alabama’s 7th district
ADECA is holding a surplus auction online. (Photo source: ADECA)
Alabama state surplus property auction starts Saturday