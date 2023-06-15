Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Alabama DHR announces 7th round of childcare bonuses

The Alabama Department of Human Resources
The Alabama Department of Human Resources(Source: Alabama DHR)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) will accept grant applications for the next round of childcare employee bonuses starting Tuesday, June 20.

Licensed childcare providers will have until July 12 to apply for the grants that pay quarterly bonuses of $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time staff. Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants aim to help childcare providers recruit and retain workers as the industry recovers from the pandemic.

“Supporting Alabama’s hardworking childcare employees not only benefits our families but also our workforce and economy,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “We are pleased to once again offer them these bonuses as they continue serving their important role in our state.”

DHR has awarded 8,430 grants to providers since the initiative was announced in November 2021. More than 12,100 employees received bonuses for the sixth quarter, an increase of 21% compared to the first quarter.

In July 2022, DHR doubled the original bonus amounts for all remaining quarters to give childcare providers an edge amid a highly competitive job market and reward current employees. The two-year grant period, set by federal law, is scheduled to end in September.

To qualify, providers must be licensed and operating in good standing with DHR when they apply and receive a grant. They must also remain in operation for at least one year after a grant is awarded.

These grants are separate from DHR’s Temporary Assistance for Stabilizing Child Care grants, which pay eligible providers $2,000 for each daytime child care slot to help cover operating costs. Both grants are funded by the American Rescue Plan Act.

Applications, grant schedules, and additional eligibility requirements are available here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of damage on South Court Street in Montgomery.
VIDEOS: Damage reported across central, south Alabama
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day continues into Thursday morning
School officials are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore...
Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say
Three new retailers are headed to the Shoppes at EastChase.
3 new retailers to open at The Shoppes at EastChase in 2023
Students will place their phones inside a Yondr pouch, which will lock be locked until the end...
New cellphone policy approved for Montgomery Public Schools

Latest News

Odysseus, the two-toed sloth.
Montgomery Zoo postpones Military Appreciation days again due to weather
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day continues into Thursday morning
Coley McCraney is escorted into the Dale County Courthouse on April 13, 2023.
Judge sentences Coley McCraney for 1999 double murders
Power pole repair generic
Thousands without power after ‘major issues’ in south Alabama