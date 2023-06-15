Advertise
ALEA investigates traffic deaths in Montgomery, Lowndes, Marengo counties

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating three unrelated traffic deaths in...
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating three unrelated traffic deaths in Montgomery, Lowndes and Marengo counties.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating three unrelated traffic deaths in Montgomery, Lowndes and Marengo counties.

The first crash happened Tuesday around 12:10 p.m. on Marengo County 55 near Alabama 25, approximately 10 miles south of Pine Hill. ALEA said the victim, Norman L. Pritchett, 39, of Pine Hill, was killed when the 2014 Chevrolet Captiva that he was driving collided head-on with a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a Pine Hill teen. The 17-year-old was taken to an area hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The second crash happened around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday on Lowndes County 9 near Double Church Road, approximately 11 miles west of Mosses. Jay D. Morgan, 57, of Tyler, was killed when the 2017 Mitsubishi Mirage he was driving collided head-on with the 1996 Nissan Maxima driven by another Tyler resident, 52. Morgan, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The third crash happened around 3:45 p.m. near the 114 mile marker of U.S. Highway 231 in Montgomery County. ALEA identified the victim as Mary M. White, 74.

The cause of each crash remains under investigation by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

