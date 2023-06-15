Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Bryan Taylor, governor’s ex-chief legal adviser, to run for Alabama Supreme Court chief justice

Republican Bryan Taylor, a former state senator and former chief legal adviser to Gov. Kay Ivey, announced Wednesday that he is running for chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court
Republican Bryan Taylor, a former state senator and former chief legal adviser to Gov. Kay...
Republican Bryan Taylor, a former state senator and former chief legal adviser to Gov. Kay Ivey, announced Wednesday that he is running for chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court. (File photo)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Republican Bryan Taylor, a former state senator and former chief legal adviser to Gov. Kay Ivey, announced Wednesday that he is running for chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

The election for chief justice will be held next year. Chief Justice Tom Parker cannot run again because Alabama law prohibits judges from being elected or appointed after age 70.

“I am uniquely qualified to lead our state’s court system,” Taylor said in a statement. “My experience as an attorney, Army Judge Advocate and military prosecutor, along with my service in the executive and legislative branches of state government has given me a unique perspective that will benefit Alabama’s courts and the Alabamians they serve."

The Alabama chief justice serves on the state's highest court, and also serves as the administrative head of the state court system.

Taylor was elected to the the Alabama Senate in 2010 and is best known for authoring the revamp of the state’s ethics law that was later used to prosecute former House Speaker Mike Hubbard. Taylor did not seek a second term in 2014.

Before joining the Senate, Taylor was a legal adviser and policy director for Gov. Bob Riley. He later served as Ivey's chief legal adviser.

Taylor is an Iraq War veteran and served as a military prosecutor and lawyer with the Army Judge Advocate General Corps. He continues to serve in the Alabama National Guard. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for his service in Iraq.

Taylor recently served as deputy legal counsel for legislative affairs for the Alabama Republican Party. He is stepping down from the position as he runs for office.

Most Read

A significant threat of severe weather exists today and tonight.
Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day
The Montgomery Whitewater Rafting Park has employed several raft guides who are becoming...
Montgomery whitewater project loses $20M in funding
Pictures of damage in Eufaula following Wednesday's severe weather.
VIDEOS: Tornadoes, hail reported across central, south Alabama
Charlie Townsend is accused of bringing drugs to sell at Kilby Correctional Facility.
Alabama prison officer arrested on contraband, trafficking charges
Gov. Kay Ivey has signed a bill that creates new pathways for people to become a certified...
Ivey signs bill creating new paths to Alabama teacher certification

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Proposal to end Senate standoff over military promotions and abortion policy goes nowhere
FILE - Jill Collen Jefferson, president of JULIAN, civil rights and international human rights...
Mississippi civil rights lawyer arrested filming traffic stop, attorney says
Alabama lawmakers have concluded the 2023 legislative session that was marked by tax cut...
Alabama lawmakers end session marked by tax cuts
Overtime pay in Alabama will be temporarily exempt from state income tax under a tax cut...
Lawmakers vote to exempt overtime pay from state income tax