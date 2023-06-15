Dale County woman charged after deadly hit-and-run

NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dale County woman was arrested and is facing charges related to a fatal hit-and-run incident that occurred during the early morning hours of Thursday.

According to information released by the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after midnight on June 15, DCSO deputies and Newton Police were dispatched by Ozark-Dale County E911 to the 4500 block of County Road 43 in Newton in regards to a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival on the scene, a female victim, identified as 39-year-old Ashley Williford of Newton, was discovered with extensive trauma to her torso and lower body. Williford was transported to a local medical facility, and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

An investigation quickly revealed details of an apparent altercation between Williford and a suspect at the residence where Williford was discovered prior to the incident. A Be On The Lookout (B.O.L.O.) was issued for that suspect and vehicle matching the description, with the vehicle being located a short time later by Newton Police in the area.

After conducting a traffic stop and based on information gathered by investigators, an arrest was made for Kelsey Tanner of Newton.

Tanner is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Serious Injury or Death. She was booked into the Dale County Jail and is currently awaiting trial.

No additional information is being released at this time.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.