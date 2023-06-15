First Alert: Active weather pattern remains across Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Leftover showers and storms are draped across the far southern part of Alabama and northwest Florida as of this evening. These storms will continue pushing southward and the risk of severe weather will continue diminishing through the night. Farther north, scattered rain and rumbles are moving across portions of central Alabama. So far, these storms are behaving well and we expect that will continue.

All of this comes on the heels of a very active Wednesday. We saw at least two tornadoes strike the state and tens of thousands of Alabamians lost power due to large swaths of powerful straight-line wind gusts. This is a highly unusual setup for June in the Deep South. We aren’t done with thunderstorms after today either...

The pattern will remain quite active by June standards through Father’s Day weekend and beyond. Plenty of moisture and warmth will help fuel storms across Alabama through really all of next week. Combine that energy with adequate amounts of wind shear, upper level disturbances and a frontal boundary, and the result will be more storms - at times. It won’t be a complete washout, though. There will be some stretches of dry weather, particularly on Saturday.

Some good news - the overall setup isn’t quite *as* dangerous as the past couple of days. We don’t expect any additional tornadoes and the hail/wind risk will be more isolated. Damaging winds and large hail will be possible depending on how each round develops and behaves. With rain chances remaining pretty high, the risk for flooding will continue as each round affects the region.

For those interested in rain chances and coverage, we have a 90% chance of rain in the forecast today and a 50% chance of storms for tomorrow. Beyond that we have a 40-60% chance of rain and storms as the pattern suggests waves of activity, but predictability of each round/wave/complex is too low to have higher rain chances.

Even with higher rain chances, there likely won’t be any all-day rains or washouts. There will be plenty of dry time in the mix between these showers and thunderstorms to get some outdoor activities in. I would not cancel anything -- at least as of now -- for Friday, this weekend or next week.

Temperatures won’t be overly hot for this time of year as we top out in the middle and upper 80s each afternoon. Exact temperatures in your neighborhood are highly dependent upon rain and storm activity. There will inevitably be some communities who are several degrees cooler/warmer than others thanks to rain and clouds.

