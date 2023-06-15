First Alert Weather Day continues today

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today is off to a very stormy start across the area. Multiple areas of showers and strong thunderstorms have continued sweeping across the region. Some areas have been impacted by multiple rounds of heavy rain, thunder, lightning, and gusty winds.

This activity is forecast to continue through much of the day before winding down significantly this evening. The strongest of today’s storms have the potential to produce damaging wind gusts, large hail and perhaps a couple of tornadoes. This is especially true across the southern counties.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 3 p.m. for South Alabama. (WSFA 12 News)

All of this comes on the heels of a very active Wednesday. We saw at least two tornadoes strike the state and tens of thousands of Alabamians lost power due to large swaths of powerful straight-line wind gusts. This is a highly unusual setup for June in the Deep South.

Regarding the flood risk, be sure to act if a warning is issued. Events like these can produce a lot of rain in a short period of time, resulting in quick rises of water. This is due to the prolific rate at which these storms drop rain. Don’t ignore flash flood warnings, even if they don’t seem as serious as the other types of warnings we see.

We aren’t done with thunderstorms after today either...

The pattern will remain anomalously active by June standards through Father’s Day weekend and beyond. Plenty of moisture and warmth will supply ample amounts of energy across Alabama through really all of next week. Combine that energy with adequate amounts of wind shear, upper level disturbances and a frontal boundary, and the result will be a continuation of our active pattern.

Some good news is we don’t see severe weather being as big of a concern going forward. However, there will be at least a chance of a few strong to severe thunderstorms with any round we see. Damaging winds and large hail will be possible depending on how each round develops and behaves. With rain chances remaining pretty high, the risk for flooding will continue as reach round affects the region.

Rain and storms will come in waves over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

For those interested in rain chances and coverage, we have a 90% chance of rain in the forecast today and a 50% chance of storms for tomorrow. Beyond that we have a 40-60% chance of rain and storms as the pattern suggests waves of activity, but predictability of each round/wave/complex is too low to have higher rain chances.

Even with higher rain chances, there likely won’t be any all-day rains or washouts. There will be plenty of dry time in the mix between these showers and thunderstorms to get some outdoor activities in. I would not cancel anything -- at least as of now -- for Friday, this weekend or next week.

Temperatures won’t be overly hot for this time of year as we top out in the middle and upper 80s each afternoon. Exact temperatures in your neighborhood are highly dependent upon rain and storm activity. There will inevitably be some communities who are several degrees cooler/warmer than others thanks to rain and clouds.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.