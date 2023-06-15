Governor Ivey awards grant to increase health care, jobs in Alexander City

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded a $450,000 grant to improve healthcare for senior citizens in Tallapoosa County and the surrounding area while helping to create 45 jobs in the community.

The Community Development Block Grant will provide the infrastructure needed for Russell Medical Center in Alexander City to undertake a $30 million expansion, including improvements in its geriatric services and opening both an independent and assisted living facility.

The expansion, known as the Russell Legacy Project, arises from a $25 million donation from Ben and Luanne Russell.

“This expansion is a step to improve the quality of life and medical care for so many in the Tallapoosa County-Lake Martin region and beyond,” Gov. Ivey said. “My hat is off to both Ben and Luanne Russell for their generous donation for this community project and to the local leaders who help guide this wonderful effort. I am pleased to provide these grant funds to such a worthwhile project that will benefit many people who live in Alexander City and in nearby areas.”

The proposed complex will be built on the south side of the Russell Medical Center complex, which is located off U.S. Highway 280. The complex will include a 26,000-square-foot advanced care center for seniors, a 32-bed assisted-living facility, and a 26-unit independent living cottage development.

CDBG funds will be used to install a sewer pumping station capable of disposing wastewater from the development. The city and medical center have pledged a match of $354,000 for the project.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs is administering the grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“Ensuring that senior citizens have quality health care and living arrangements tends to speak volumes about the Russell family and the community as a whole,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in support of this worthwhile project.”

Gov. Ivey notified Mayor Curtis “Woody” Baird that the grant had been approved.

