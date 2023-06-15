Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

High school holds special graduation for lacrosse players who missed ceremony

The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after...
The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after playing in this year's championship game.(Victor Central School District,)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICTOR, N.Y. (Gray News) - A school district in New York held a special graduation ceremony for a boy’s lacrosse team this week.

The Victor Central School District held a special ceremony on Monday night for the team where 21 players crossed the stage.

WHEC reports that the team missed the original commencement over the weekend because they were playing at the state championship game in Long Island.

The team lost the championship game by a point, but school leaders shared that it was their honor to hold the special ceremony.

“We had the honor of celebrating these incredible young men at a special graduation ceremony! Go Blue Devils!” school representatives said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of damage on South Court Street in Montgomery.
VIDEOS: Damage reported across central, south Alabama
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day continues today
School officials are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore...
Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say
Three new retailers are headed to the Shoppes at EastChase.
3 new retailers to open at The Shoppes at EastChase in 2023
Eastdale Mall seeing a resurgence
Montgomery Eastdale Mall manager addresses safety concerns following weekend incident

Latest News

Man fakes his own death to see who truly cared for him, surprises funeral guests by showing up
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day continues today
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys...
Attorney General Garland to visit Minneapolis for ‘civil rights matter’ announcement
Man helps rescue woman who fell off trail near Multnomah Falls
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man, daughter rescue woman who fell off waterfall trail in Oregon