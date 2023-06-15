Advertise
Historic St. Joseph building in Tuskegee destroyed by fire

The building has been around since the 1930s and used to hold mass and had a kindergarten in the basement.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) – Firefighters worked to extinguish a large fire at a historic building in Tuskegee Thursday.

According to witnesses, the historic St. Joseph Catholic building went up in flames around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Tuskegee Fire Chief Willie Smith said as of 8:45 a.m., they were still on the scene working to put out the fire.

“The fire is huge,” nearby resident Dyann Robinson said.

Historic St. Joseph School in Tuskegee on fire

Robinson, who went to the historic school, said she was worried that the fire would spread to nearby buildings.

St. Joseph has a rich history in Tuskegee. The building, located on West Montgomery Road, was once the home of St. Joseph Catholic School. After being open for 75 years, the school closed in May 2020.

According to Robinson, the building is still owned by the church and used by other schools and organizations. It is also adjacent to other church buildings.

“This building is historic, it’s been around longer than I have,” Robinson said. “I just hope they get the fire under control, so no other buildings catch fire and no one gets hurt.”

It appears it may have been struck by lightning Robinson said, but officials have not confirmed the cause.

The State Fire Marshals Office is on the scene investigating the cause of the fire.

Caption

