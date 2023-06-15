Advertise
Historic St. Josephs School in Tuskegee on fire

Firefighters are working to extinguish a large fire at a historic building in Tuskegee.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) – Firefighters are working to extinguish a large fire at a historic building in Tuskegee.

According to witnesses, St. Josephs Catholic School went up in flames around 7 a.m. Thursday.

Tuskegee Fire Chief Willie Smith said as of 8:45 a.m., they are still on the scene working to put out the fire.

“The fire is huge,” nearby resident Dyann Robinson said.

Robinson, who went to the historic school, said she is worried that the fire will spread to nearby buildings.

St. Josephs has a rich history in Tuskegee. The building, located on West Montgomery Road, was once the home of St. Joseph Catholic School. After being open for 75 years, the school closed in May 2020.

According to Robinson, the building is still owned by the church and used by other schools and organizations. It is also adjacent to other church buildings.

“This building is historic, it’s been around longer than I have,” Robinson said. “I just hope they get the fire under control, so no other buildings catch fire and no one gets hurt.”

It appears it may have been struck by lightning Robinson said, but officials have not confirmed the cause.

We reached out to officials in Tuskegee and are waiting for more details.

