City of Madison issues statement on police officer found guilty of sexual misconduct

MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison Police Department officer who was charged with sexual misconduct for an incident that happened in October 2022 was found guilty in a bench trial on Thursday. An official for the City of Madison issued a statement on the court’s decision on Friday morning.

In November 2022, the Madison Police Department contacted the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the incident because it involved Officer Kevin Walter. The incident happened while he was off duty.

Court documents revealed that Walter and the victim know each other and that he engaged in intercourse with the victim while she was inebriated.

Once the investigation was complete the investigators forwarded the case to the Madison County District Attorney’s Office for further review. It was then presented to a Madison County Grand Jury and the warrant was issued.

Walter turned himself in on Feb. 8 and was released on a $1,000 bond. Since his arrest, he was placed on administrative leave.

An official with the City of Madison released the following statement on Friday:

“Following the conviction of Kevin Walter, the City of Madison respects the court’s decision. The City assures our community this is not a reflection of the Madison Police Department and the officers who uphold their public safety Oath of Honor. As the criminal investigation has been concluded, an administrative investigation is currently being conducted. The conclusion of this investigation will determine the appropriate action that will be taken to resolve the matter concerning this employee.”

