Montgomery County seeks to fill whitewater project funding gap

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s new whitewater rafting park is more than a tourism destination, the Montgomery County Commission says it is a chance to revitalize a neglected portion of Maxwell Boulevard.

“In the future, they’re going to see the left-hand side lined with restaurants, and shopping, and retail,” said Chairman Doug Singleton.

However, the project became expensive due to skyrocketing construction costs and labor shortages.

The whitewater rafting park is currently $35 million over budget. To keep it on track, the county and the city pitched in up to $10 million each.

“The city actually stepped up and reinvested some more, and the county has invested some more into the project,” Singleton said. “We’re hopeful and very confident that the governor is going to be able to help us in the future.”

The Governor did include $25 million for the project in her proposed budget, which would come from a surplus in the education trust fund, but the final allocation came up short.

“Our leaders at the statehouse didn’t quite agree, so we ended up getting $5 million “.

The chairman is optimistic the governor will step in and continue to support this project. However, the two have not spoken since the $5 million was provided.

“I remain very confident as the governor, again, has not swayed at all,” Singleton said. “She is very supportive. She realized how important this project is.”

He calls the project vital not only for the Montgomery community but for the state.

WSFA 12 News reached out to the Governor’s Office on Tuesday asking about her commitment to this project but has not heard back.

Singleton says the park will not be delayed because of this funding gap. It is celebrating its grand opening with a weekend-long festival July 7-9.

