Montgomery Eastdale Mall manager addresses safety concerns following weekend incident

Montgomery's Eastdale Mall has reported several recent incidents of people bringing guns to the mall.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Eastdale Mall in Montgomery has been seeing a spike in people openly carrying firearms on the premises.

Mall Manager Richard Holman said the mall had reported at least six incidents involving people with firearms within the last few months.

“It bothers me,” Holman said, “The first thing I do is get ahold of my security in the mall, make sure we’re okay if I’m not here, and make sure everything is under control.”

Montgomery Police and mall security have managed to handle incidents without things escalating.

Holman mentioned he has been working on implementing more security measures as he begins to learn what the mall’s needs are.

“We have tried to make sure that we’re covering every angle so that if we have an issue, we can be able to let the police department know that this is what we have going on,” said Holman.

Although Alabama is an open carry state, private properties have the right to ban firearms.

The Eastdale Mall is one of the longest-standing malls in Montgomery, with multiple businesses on a waiting list to rent out a space.

