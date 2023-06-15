Montgomery Motor Speedway back with ‘Bring Dad to the Races’ this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) -Montgomery Motor Speedway is back at it for Father’s Day weekend with the Show Me the Money Pro Late Models and a special appearance by the Grand National Super Series for the “Bring Dad to the Races” event on June 17th.

The grandstands will open at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, and racing is set to start an hour earlier this weekend at 6:00 p.m. in order to be able to run all 6 features scheduled for the night.

Full schedule of events for the "Bring Dad to the Races" event at Montgomery Motor Speedway. (Montgomery Motor Speedway)

The Show Me the Money Pro Late Models are making their third appearance at the track this year. The last time out, Hunter Robbins dominated the 100-lap feature after starting 8th. However, coming into the weekend is, Bryson Shaffer leading the points standings with a very slim two-point lead over Chase Spradlin. This weekend the series will run a 100-lap feature once again.

Pro Late Model’s are not the only thing race fans will see this weekend. The Grand National Super Series is making a stop at the famed Montgomery Oval and are bringing former Nascar superstar Jeremy Mayfield along to compete in the #75 Engineered Components Company house car. The series is comprised of steel-body race cars typically used in previous NASCAR, ARCA, and Hooters Cup racing. The race format for the series is twin 50-lap features. For more information about the series, click here.

The action does not stop there. Additionally, the Impact Zone Outlaw Late Models will make their first appearance of the season as well as the Blacksheep Woodlands Late Model Sportsman and Shelby Concrete Street Stocks, who both put on great shows last time out at the track.

Grandstand tickets cost $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors and military, kids 6-12 $5, and children 5 and under are free.

