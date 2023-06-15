Advertise
Montgomery wing restaurant receives low health inspection score

Food for Thought
Food for Thought
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery wing establishment will need to “clean up” after receiving its latest health inspection score.

According to the Montgomery County Health Department, AL Wings located on Atlanta Highway just, received a score of 69.

The health inspection score indicated several violations including moldy produce in the walk-in cooler and raw chicken leaking into a case of lettuce.

LOW SCORES:

RESTAURANTADDRESSSCORE
Southern Pride #431 Elks Lodge907 Rosa L. Parks Avenue81
India Palace2801-E Vaughn Plaza81
Burger King7581 Mobile Highway85

HIGH SCORES:

RESTAURANTADDRESSSCORE
Common Bond Brewers (Tap Room)424 Bibb Street100
Maggie’s Tacos1272 Eastdale Mall99
Potz and Panz Food Truck2547 Lower Wetumpka Road98

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

