Montgomery wing restaurant receives low health inspection score

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery wing establishment will need to “clean up” after receiving its latest health inspection score.

According to the Montgomery County Health Department, AL Wings located on Atlanta Highway just, received a score of 69.

The health inspection score indicated several violations including moldy produce in the walk-in cooler and raw chicken leaking into a case of lettuce.

LOW SCORES:

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE Southern Pride #431 Elks Lodge 907 Rosa L. Parks Avenue 81 India Palace 2801-E Vaughn Plaza 81 Burger King 7581 Mobile Highway 85

HIGH SCORES:

RESTAURANT ADDRESS SCORE Common Bond Brewers (Tap Room) 424 Bibb Street 100 Maggie’s Tacos 1272 Eastdale Mall 99 Potz and Panz Food Truck 2547 Lower Wetumpka Road 98

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.