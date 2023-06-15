Advertise
Montgomery Zoo to celebrate ‘World Giraffe Day’

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo will be celebrating World Giraffe Day on June 17th in honor of the world’s tallest land animal.

In an effort that began in 2013 by the Giraffe Conservation Foundation, the zoo wants to join in and dedicate the entire day to the conservation of the Reticulated Giraffe.

Festivities will take place at the Giraffe Encounter Post at the Overlook Café from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

The zoo will have activities and prizes for kids, as well as a chance to win a choice of a painting made by Ashley or a ticket to a giraffe encounter. We will also be selling giraffe memorabilia.

This worldwide annual event helps to raise support, create awareness, and shed light on the challenges that wild giraffes face. The traditional date of World Giraffe Day is June 21, but in an effort to allow as many people to participate, the Montgomery Zoo will host the event this Saturday.

In 2018, the Montgomery Zoo contributed $500 on its first World Giraffe Day celebration. In 2019, they were able to raise almost $1,000. This year they have a goal of $2,000. Donations can be made during the entire month of June on the zoo’s website here.

