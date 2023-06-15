Advertise
Montgomery Zoo postpones Military Appreciation days again due to weather

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s an annual tradition at the Montgomery Zoo. Military Appreciation Days, where more than 2,000 active and retired service members and their families spend a day together hosted by The Zoo.

This year’s Military Appreciation Days have been pushed back, however, due to severe weather. Originally set for June 14-15, officials say they will now be held only Jun 16, weather permitting.

This year’s celebration is especially significant, as this is the year that The Montgomery River Region, home to Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base, was named one of five Great American Defense Communities in the United States.

Military ID is required to gain entry. Admission will be granted from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Military Appreciation Days admission includes: (for active and retired military personnel and their dependent family members):
  • Admission to the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum
  • One complimentary train ride
  • Complimentary lunch served from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
  • Visit the Petting Zoo (viewable from outside the display)
  • Entry to Parakeet Cove
  • Entry to Waters of the World
  • Entry to the Reptile Facility
  • Attend special zookeeper talks @ 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

