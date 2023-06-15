Montgomery Zoo postpones Military Appreciation days again due to weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s an annual tradition at the Montgomery Zoo. Military Appreciation Days, where more than 2,000 active and retired service members and their families spend a day together hosted by The Zoo.

This year’s Military Appreciation Days have been pushed back, however, due to severe weather. Originally set for June 14-15, officials say they will now be held only Jun 16, weather permitting.

This year’s celebration is especially significant, as this is the year that The Montgomery River Region, home to Maxwell-Gunter Air Force Base, was named one of five Great American Defense Communities in the United States.

Military ID is required to gain entry. Admission will be granted from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Military Appreciation Days admission includes: (for active and retired military personnel and their dependent family members):

Admission to the Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum

One complimentary train ride

Complimentary lunch served from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Visit the Petting Zoo (viewable from outside the display)

Entry to Parakeet Cove

Entry to Waters of the World

Entry to the Reptile Facility

Attend special zookeeper talks @ 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

