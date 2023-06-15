Rep. Sewell announces Congressional App Challenge for Alabama’s 7th district

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell announced the start of the 2023 Congressional App Challenge for Alabama’s 7th Congressional District.

The competition challenges students in middle school and high school to create their own original app, and is intended to boost engagement in computer science and STEM among America’s youth.

The winner for the 7th Congressional District will be chosen by a panel of expert judges and featured on the Congressional App Challenge website. The winning app will also be eligible to be on display in the U.S. Capitol along with other winners from across the country.

“Our 21st century economy is constantly evolving with the advancement of new technologies. In order to keep up with the jobs of tomorrow, it is critical that we give our students opportunities to enhance their skills in STEM and computer science,” said Rep. Sewell. “I love this challenge because it empowers our students to think big, be creative, and build something of their own. I cannot wait to see the apps that our students submit!”

Recognizing the power of STEM and computer science to foster economic growth and innovation, Congress created the CAC in 2015 to encourage students to pursue these critical skills and recognize them for their efforts.

The App Challenge accepts computer programs or apps written in any programming language, for any platform (desktop/PC, web, mobile, raspberry Pi, etc.).

The Challenge’s submission portal is now open. Students can register and submit their applications until November 1, 2023. The competition is open to all students who meet the eligibility requirements, regardless of coding experience.

Students can find more information here and submit their app here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.