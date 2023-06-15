Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Several from southeast Alabama named in drug indictments

Federal grand jury indictments of drug activity by several southeast Alabama residents were...
Federal grand jury indictments of drug activity by several southeast Alabama residents were unsealed on Thursday.(Envato)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Federal grand jury indictments of drug activity by several southeast Alabama residents were unsealed on Thursday.

Investigators held a brief press conference on Thursday revealing the names that already appeared in federal court records, but provided no additional information other than to reveal a two-year investigation led to the arrests.

The suspects and their charges are:

  • 35-year-old Derrick Deon Doyle of Dothan - one count of Controlled Substance Conspiracy, five counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine
  • 42-year-old Matthew Shaun Briand of Midland City - one count of Controlled Substance Conspiracy, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
  • 42-year-old Natalie Woodham of Dothan - one count of Controlled Substance Conspiracy, one count of Distribution of Methamphetamine
  • 37-year-old Arthur Jarvis Davis of Andalusia - one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
  • 43-year-old Kevin Scott Thompson of Dothan - one count of Controlled Substance Conspiracy, one count of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
  • 49-year-old Collis Jason Martin of Dothan - one count of Controlled Substance Conspiracy, three counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of damage on South Court Street in Montgomery.
VIDEOS: Damage reported across central, south Alabama
First Alert 12
First Alert: Active weather pattern remains across Alabama
School officials are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore...
Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say
Three new retailers are headed to the Shoppes at EastChase.
3 new retailers to open at The Shoppes at EastChase in 2023
Eastdale Mall seeing a resurgence
Montgomery Eastdale Mall manager addresses safety concerns following weekend incident

Latest News

First Alert 12
First Alert: Active weather pattern remains across Alabama
Before you hit the road there’s an extra step added to your pre-driving checklist. Buckle up,...
Gov. Ivey signs distracted driving bill into law
Thousands without power after 'major issues' in south Alabama
Crews clearing debris, restoring power in Montgomery
New Alabama law prohibits holding a phone at any time while driving