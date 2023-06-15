Advertise
Thousands without power after ‘major issues’ in south Alabama

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Thousands of residents in south Alabama are without power after extensive damage from the ongoing severe weather.

Andy Kimbrough with South Alabama Electric Co-op says their entire service area has been affected. Currently, 6,000 members are without service from 194 different outages.

Pioneer Electric has also experienced extensive damage across its coverage area. As of 9:25 a.m., 8.170 customers are without power from 130 different outages. Residents can follow the outages using Pioneer Electric’s live outage map.

Some members can expect outages to last for several days.

Both Pioneer Electric and South Alabama Electric Co-ops confirmed all available resources are being deployed and sister co-ops are being called in to help, as well as contractors.

Alabama Power has also reported outages following severe storms. As of 6 a.m., Alabama Power says 14,900 customers are without service in central Alabama.

  • Montgomery County – 5,800 customers
  • Wilcox County – 3,000 customers
  • Lowndes County – 2,500 customers
  • Butler County - 2,100 customers
  • Dallas County – 1,900 customers

