Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

UPS to install air conditioning in delivery vans for union deal

FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120...
FILE - UPS trucks will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120 degrees.(CNN, file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In a major win for UPS drivers, the company has reached an agreement with the Teamsters union to install air conditioning in its delivery trucks.

The deal would see a/c installed in any delivery van purchased starting next year.

Only two fans will be installed in the 95,000 vehicles already in service.

They will also get air vents in the cargo holds, where temperatures can exceed 120 degrees.

The deal might help avert a strike the drivers are set to vote on, which would begin when the current contract expires at the end of next month.

That depends on whether the sides can also reach an agreement on a pay raise for drivers.

UPS has seen its profits nearly double over the past five years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Picture of damage on South Court Street in Montgomery.
VIDEOS: Damage reported across central, south Alabama
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day continues into Thursday morning
Three new retailers are headed to the Shoppes at EastChase.
3 new retailers to open at The Shoppes at EastChase in 2023
School officials are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore...
Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say
Students will place their phones inside a Yondr pouch, which will lock be locked until the end...
New cellphone policy approved for Montgomery Public Schools

Latest News

Power pole repair generic
Thousands without power after ‘major issues’ in south Alabama
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea launches 2 ballistic missiles toward sea in protest of US-South Korea military drills
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court rejects challenge to Native American child welfare law
FILE - The retail sales data follow a government report this week that consumer inflation eased...
Retail sales rose 0.3% in May despite pressure from higher inflation and interest rates
In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus...
Confidence in science fell in 2022 while political divides persisted, poll shows