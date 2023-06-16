Advertise
2-vehicle crash in Bullock County claims Florida man’s life

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency(ALEA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle has claimed the life of a 63-year-old Florida man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

David A. Balderson, of Dade City, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer he was driving collided head-on with the 2008 Honda Accord driven by James G. Washington, 53, of Union Springs. The crash happened at approximately 2:51 a.m.

After the initial collision, the Freightliner left the roadway and struck a fence before colliding with a tree. Balderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say the crash occurred on Alabama 110 near mile marker 14, approximately seven miles west of Fitzpatrick, in Bullock County.

The crash had caused both lanes of Alabama 110 near mile marker 15 to be closed early Friday morning.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

