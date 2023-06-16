2023 Juneteenth celebrations in Montgomery area

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates June 19, 1865, the day the last enslaved people of African descent were set free in Galveston, Texas. That came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation and several months after Congress passed the 13th Amendment.

Here are some of the events happening around our area:

MONTGOMERY

[ CANCELED ] Montgomery’s Riverfront Juneteenth Celebration has been postponed due to inclement weather. Stay tuned for a new date!

The Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts, in collaboration with the City of Montgomery and its Department of Cultural Affairs, is excited to invite the community to Juneteenth at the MMFA, a celebration of African American culture and creativity, on Saturday, June 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. and Sunday, June 18 from 1 to 4 p.m. This will be held at MMFA, located at Wynton M. Blount Cultural Park on One Museum Drive in Montgomery. FREE WITH AMPLE PARKING!

The First Annual Juneteenth Freedom Gala, presented by Hutchinson Missionary Baptist Church. The Juneteenth Freedom Gala will be hosted by NAACP Image Award Nominated Actor, Hosea Chanchez (Paramount+ The Game), and Media Sensation/Former News Anchor of WSFA 12, Tonya Terry. The gala will take place on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. at the John Garrick Hardy Center Ballroom on the Alabama State University’s campus (915 South Jackson Street). The event is for the community at large, with a particular focus on celebrating African American culture and history. Guests can look forward to an evening filled with elegance, entertainment, and cultural cuisine, as well as music by Souled Out, a renowned musical group known for its soulful renditions of classic and contemporary songs.

Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum to hold Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Church anniversary and Juneteenth Celebration planned at Mount Meigs Community Center

BULLOCK COUNTY

A Juneteenth celebration is set for Saturday, June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Harris Park in Midway. There will be food, fun, games, prizes and much more!

