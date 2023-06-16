Autauga Co. School System superintendent search moves forward

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - By the end of the month, the Autauga County School System will have a new superintendent.

The application window officially closed Friday, June 16. Now, Autauga County School’s Interim Superintendent, Dr. Daniel Boyd, is sifting through the applications.

“I’m really looking forward to working with the citizens of this county,” Dr. Boyd said.

The school system’s next superintendent must have a minimum of 10 years experience in public education, served in a classroom, have five or more years as an administrator, have a Master’s degree, and more. Dr. Boyd is guiding the hiring process and using a rubric system to identify the top candidates.

“By using this rubric, it will ensure that everything is fair, and it will all be based on qualifications, not necessarily who you know in the community,” said Kim Crockett.

Kim Crockett is the Autauga County School Board Chairman this year. She said from here, Dr. Boyd will send the list of candidates over to the board members, and the interview process will begin.

“The interviews will all be made public, and people can attend. They will also be recorded to be posted on the website and social media. But, people are welcome to come, show up, and talk to their board members,” Crockett said, “we highly encourage our community to be involved in this process.”

In March, former Autauga County Schools’ Superintendent Tim Tidmore announced he was retiring. Tidmore served as the district’s top administrator for two years and is credited with bringing the school system through the pandemic. For the next leader, Crockett said they are looking for someone to continue to help the school system grow. Currently, the Autauga County School System serves 14 schools and 9,000 students.

“We are looking for academic growth, we want our graduation rates to continue to soar, and we just want someone who will make sure that we are continuing to do positive things in our county and for our community,” Crockett said, “I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Interviews are set to begin on June 20, and officials plan to publicly announce the new superintendent on June 29. Once the new person is hired, Dr. Boyd plans to officially retire.

