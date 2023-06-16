Advertise
Gov. Ivey signs bill approving funding for Birmingham-Southern College

By WBRC Staff and Jonathan Hardison
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey signed the bill Friday morning that will create a state loan program for embattled higher education institutions that will extend $30 million in loans to Birmingham-Southern College that will help the financially struggling school survive.

In 2022, Birmingham Southern College (BSC) stated that they would have to close if the school did not get $37 million in funding, and the school asked the state for about $30 million.

BSC leaders say they worked for quite some time to raise funds on their own for months, and it wasn’t until last April that they announced that they had raised enough money to stay open. At that time, officials were hinting about a new bill called the Birmingham Southern Bill that would create a loan program to help them.

That bill was introduced to the Senate committee on May 3, where it passed unanimously.

If Governor Ivey didn’t sign the bill by the close of business Friday, it would be pocket vetoed, meaning it wouldn’t have become law.

Birmingham Southern College President, Daniel B. Coleman, released the following statement on social media Friday afternoon:

