Major flash flooding Emergency in Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the Pensacola metro area and Gulf Breeze Including the counties of Santa Rosa and Escambia.

Escambia County Fire Rescue confirms that 135 residents have been evacuated from Forrest Creek apartments on Patton Drive. The calls for help started coming on around 12:47am as the creek behind the complex became overwhelmed with the torrential downpours.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office brought in two of their elevated water rescue trucks bussing people to the front of the complex. FOX10 saw families, with children and infants carrying suitcases and trash bags with their belongings. First responders tell us it’s been an extremely busy night.

135 residents have been evacuated from Forrest Creek apartments on Patton Drive (Lee Peck)

Deputy Chief Paul Williams with Escambia County Fire-Rescue said: “We were actually monitoring this area over here because we do know it’s susceptible to flooding, so our emergency management folks made several trips out and we’re monitoring it and between someone coming out and residents started calling water started rising pretty quickly.”

One resident tells FOX10′s Lee Peck that the last time it was this bad was Hurricane Sally.

We will have more updates on this as the situation develops.

