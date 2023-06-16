Man charged with shooting same victim twice in week’s span

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged after allegedly shooting the same victim twice in the span of just over a week.

Court documents indicate James Earl McIntyre, 33, of Pinson, first shot the victim, 19, in the leg during an incident on the evening of April 26. The victim was again shot on May 6, this time in the neck, McIntyre’s affidavit notes.

Both shootings happened at different residences, though each in the same block of John Morris Avenue, located not far from the East South Boulevard.

A motive for the shootings was not immediately clear.

McIntyre was arrested on May 31 by the United States Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Task Force, according to the Montgomery Police Department. He was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility but has since been released on a $120,000 bail.

