Michael Jordan reaches agreement to sell majority stake in Hornets

The agreement was announced Friday.
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star...
Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan speaks to the media about hosting the NBA All-Star basketball game during a news conference in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)(Chuck Burton | AP)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Michael Jordan has reached an agreement to sell his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets, the team announced Friday.

Jordan has agreed to sell to to a group (“the Buyer Group”) led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall.

The NBA Hall of Famer and North Carolina native has been a majority owner of the franchise since 2010.

Plotkin, who acquired a minority stake in the Hornets in 2019, has been an alternate governor on the NBA Board of Governors since 2019 and is the founder and chief investment officer of Tallwoods Capital.

Schnall is co-president of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, where he has worked for 27 years, and has been a significant minority owner of the Atlanta Hawks and an alternate governor on the NBA Board of Governors since 2015.

He is in the process of selling his investment in the Hawks, which is expected to be completed in the next several weeks.

The Buyer Group will also include Dan Sundheim, Ian Loring, Dyal HomeCourt Partners, North Carolina natives recording artist J. Cole and country music singer-songwriter Eric Church, and several local Charlotte investors, including Amy Levine Dawson and Damian Mills.

Jordan will retain a minority ownership share of the team, subject to the approval of the NBA Board of Governors.

Along with the Hornets, HSE ownership includes the Greensboro Swarm (NBA G League) and Hornets Venom GT (NBA 2K League), as well as managing and operating Spectrum Center, each of which is included as part of the sale.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

