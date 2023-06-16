Advertise
Montgomery reminds residents of 911 texting option

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s something we often hear: call 911 if there’s an emergency. But law enforcement in Montgomery County want to remind people that you can also text 911.

An emergency can happen anywhere, any time - without warning.

While calling is the best and fastest way to reach 911, Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says it’s important for residents to know if you need help but can’t safely speak on the phone or are unable to speak, you can also text 911.

“You can send all of that valuable information to us into our dispatch centers so that the responding units will have that right there at their fingertips,” Cunningham said.

How it works is simple - you enter the numbers 9-1-1 in the “to” or “recipient” field. Text the exact location of the emergency and briefly describe what kind of help you need, then press the send button.

Cunningham says texts to 911 recently helped them close an investigation. Witnesses were able to text photos of the crime in progress and a location to 911.

“We had some cars on the interstate that were involved in an altercation. One was firing rounds at each other. When we got the vehicle stopped, we were able to determine who was the aggressor,” Cunningham said. “And once we got them stopped, then they started coming up, ‘well, we didn’t have a weapon, we didn’t have this,’ but we had photographs.”

Sheriff Cunningham also encourages people to sign up for Smart911, which is a free service that allows you to plan ahead for any emergency by getting 911 the information to help you fast and keep your family safe.

Texting 911 is not new. Montgomery County implemented it a couple of years ago.

