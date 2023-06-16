Montgomery Zoo to host blood drive with Red Cross

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The American Red Cross and the Montgomery Zoo will be hosting a blood drive on June 22nd.

The Blood Drive will take place at the zoo in the Red Cross “Bloodmobile” from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Donors will receive a $10 gift card that will be mailed out 2-3 weeks post-donation.

According to the Red Cross, every 2 seconds, someone in the United States needs blood. They stated that one blood donation can save up to three lives, and local hospitals are critically low during the summer months.

If you would like to register or learn more about donating blood, click here.

