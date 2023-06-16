Montgomery Zoo to host Father’s Day celebration

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum are offering free admission for all dads on June 18 for Father’s Day.

The Overlook Café will have a special Father’s Day meal that includes pulled pork with sauce, potato salad, Texas toast, peach cobbler, and a drink for $12.

Admission includes:

Admission to the Zoo and the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum

Entry to the Petting Zoo

Entry to Parakeet Cove

Entry to Waters of the World

Entry to the Reptile Facility

Special zookeeper talks at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

For an additional cost, tickets can be purchased for the train and the Zoofari Skylift. Feed can be purchased for $2 for the Parakeet Cove and Petting Zoo.

Zoo officials say the Giraffe Encounter will also be available for $3 and is open from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.