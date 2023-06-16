Advertise
Montgomery Zoo to host Father’s Day celebration

The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum are offering free admission for all dads...
The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum are offering free admission for all dads on June 18 for Father’s Day.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Learning Museum are offering free admission for all dads on June 18 for Father’s Day.

The Overlook Café will have a special Father’s Day meal that includes pulled pork with sauce, potato salad, Texas toast, peach cobbler, and a drink for $12.

Admission includes:

  • Admission to the Zoo and the Mann Wildlife Learning Museum
  • Entry to the Petting Zoo
  • Entry to Parakeet Cove
  • Entry to Waters of the World
  • Entry to the Reptile Facility
  • Special zookeeper talks at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

For an additional cost, tickets can be purchased for the train and the Zoofari Skylift. Feed can be purchased for $2 for the Parakeet Cove and Petting Zoo.

Zoo officials say the Giraffe Encounter will also be available for $3 and is open from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

