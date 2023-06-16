Mother of 5 loses home, vehicle in Montgomery storm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is thankful she and her children are alive after severe storms blew a tree into her home.

Tiffany Russell said she was inside the home washing dishes while her children were sleeping when she heard a noise from outside.

“I went to look out the window because I didn’t think it was going to fall in the direction of my house,” Russell said. “And then I heard a low thump, and then I heard all of my kids screaming.”

Russell said parts of the roof were collapsing on top of her youngest daughter, so she laid on her to cover her.

The mother is struggling to process that she has lost her home and her vehicle.

Russell said she has tried to call the leasing office, but they have not been of any help.

“I’m very confused about what’s going on and why things are going for me the way they are,” said Russell.

She mentioned two of her children have autism, along with other medical conditions, adding that not having a vehicle will make it harder for her to keep them in the routine of going to their appointments.

Russell said the Church of the Highlands has been helping her, but she will still need to figure out her next steps on how to get access to resources to get her and her family back on their feet.

