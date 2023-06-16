Prattville anchor man still shows passion for the Navy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When you hear the term “Anchor Man,” you probably think about the Will Ferrell comedy from the early 2000′s. The city of Prattville has its own anchor man. David Reid is a Navy man to the core.

“I was in 20 years from September of 1964 to 1984. I was a cryptologist.”

He spent a lot of time on the water.

“Like all sailors, the old story is, I’m going to put an anchor on my shoulder and walk inland. When somebody says, what’s that? That’s when you walk in and retire.”

His front porch is still a welcome sight for sailors.

“The red and green are the lights you see when you come into port. Red, right, return, so when you come into port, if you’re coming to the house, red, right, return means you’re welcome.”

There’s something else out front he’s pretty proud of.

“I grin every time I see it.”

A huge ship anchor weighing more than 2,000 pounds.

“The history I have, the anchor came off a cargo sailing ship in the Atlantic, somewhere along the North Carolina coast in the 1800′s. It was a two-masted sailing ship that hauled lumber. It went to South America and brought trees and lumber back.”

No word on how the ship went down, but some Navy divers brought this big fella up. It ended up for sale at a roadside shop in Pensacola, Florida. Reid knew it had to be his.

“We’re really fortunate the chain was there. These are hand-hammered links. That was back when real artisans did work with iron.”

This big hunk of iron takes up some space and is hard to miss. He says, for the most part, his neighbors are on board.

“My 20 years in the Navy, my dad’s 30 years in the Navy, and my son’s six years in the Navy, I think I’ve earned the right to put an anchor in my front yard.”

He didn’t put this anchor on his shoulder, but it’s pretty safe to say it’s here to stay. I mean, who’s gonna move it?

