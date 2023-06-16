Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Prattville anchor man still shows passion for the Navy

David Reid spent 20 years in the Navy. He's retired now but there are still plenty of reminders...
David Reid spent 20 years in the Navy. He's retired now but there are still plenty of reminders outside his home. David is a Navy man to the core.(WSFA)
By Judd Davis
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When you hear the term “Anchor Man,” you probably think about the Will Ferrell comedy from the early 2000′s. The city of Prattville has its own anchor man. David Reid is a Navy man to the core.

“I was in 20 years from September of 1964 to 1984. I was a cryptologist.”

He spent a lot of time on the water.

“Like all sailors, the old story is, I’m going to put an anchor on my shoulder and walk inland. When somebody says, what’s that? That’s when you walk in and retire.”

His front porch is still a welcome sight for sailors.

“The red and green are the lights you see when you come into port. Red, right, return, so when you come into port, if you’re coming to the house, red, right, return means you’re welcome.”

There’s something else out front he’s pretty proud of.

“I grin every time I see it.”

A huge ship anchor weighing more than 2,000 pounds.

David Reid spent 20 years in the Navy. He's retired now but there are still plenty of reminders...
David Reid spent 20 years in the Navy. He's retired now but there are still plenty of reminders outside his home. David is a Navy man to the core.(WSFA)

“The history I have, the anchor came off a cargo sailing ship in the Atlantic, somewhere along the North Carolina coast in the 1800′s. It was a two-masted sailing ship that hauled lumber. It went to South America and brought trees and lumber back.”

No word on how the ship went down, but some Navy divers brought this big fella up. It ended up for sale at a roadside shop in Pensacola, Florida. Reid knew it had to be his.

“We’re really fortunate the chain was there. These are hand-hammered links. That was back when real artisans did work with iron.”

This big hunk of iron takes up some space and is hard to miss. He says, for the most part, his neighbors are on board.

David Reid spent 20 years in the Navy. He's retired now but there are still plenty of reminders...
David Reid spent 20 years in the Navy. He's retired now but there are still plenty of reminders outside his home. David is a Navy man to the core.(WSFA)

“My 20 years in the Navy, my dad’s 30 years in the Navy, and my son’s six years in the Navy, I think I’ve earned the right to put an anchor in my front yard.”

He didn’t put this anchor on his shoulder, but it’s pretty safe to say it’s here to stay. I mean, who’s gonna move it?

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School officials are working to respond to a clash at a middle school where some students tore...
Middle schoolers destroyed Pride decor, chanted ‘my pronouns are USA,’ officials say
Eastdale Mall seeing a resurgence
Montgomery Eastdale Mall manager addresses safety concerns following weekend incident
Food For Thought (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Montgomery wing restaurant receives low health inspection score
The Eastdale Mall is one of the longest-standing malls in Montgomery, with multiple businesses...
4 new retailers open inside Eastdale Mall
Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges
Auburn parents arrested on felony murder, aggravated child abuse charges

Latest News

The grant was provided by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance.
$2M grant awarded to ASU to help prevent violence in Montgomery schools
Source: WBRC video
‘Celebrate Local’ showcases west Alabama small businesses
Tornado damage in the Flatwood community
Montgomery VOAD re-established to help with disaster response
The Montgomery Area Food Bank says a total of $44,487 in donations and 5,032 pounds of food...
Over $44,000 raised at WSFA’s Summer Fund and Food Drive