River Region Disability Expo happening June 20th

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 8th annual River Region Disability Expo is set to take place next Tuesday, June 20th, in Montgomery.

The event is designed to empower people with disabilities, and of all ages, with the information, resources, and technology to enhance their lives.

The expo is free, open to the public, and will be held at the Alcazar Shriner’s Temple, located at 555 Eastern Boulevard, between 11:00-3:00 p.m.

“We believe helping connect families with the proper disability resources in the area will help empower them to greater self-sufficiency and independence,” states Varina Mead, co-chair of the event. “The vendors at the event benefit as well through professional collaboration and having an opportunity to talk face-to-face with those seeking services, so it’s a win-win for everybody!”

The expo will have exhibitors set up from a variety of programs, services, and products. Some examples include independent living, technology, children’s services, recreation, advocacy, education, transition services, social skills, life coaching, employment, and more. Many of the exhibitors presented at the Disability Expo do not charge for their service.

To learn more about this event, click here.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.