Rounds of rain, storms will continue to impact Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been a very active week of weather across much of Alabama and the Deep South. Multiple tornadoes, numerous wind damage and large hail reports, and several flash flooding issues have been noted across multiple states.

Fortunately on the severe front, things will relax at least a little bit. By no means are we free of severe thunderstorms going forward. It just looks like the threat won’t be as substantial as it has been over the last 48 hours.

The active pattern enveloping Central and South Alabama is not going anywhere. The result will be multiple waves/rounds of showers and storms over the next week. Most of these rounds will probably have at least a low-end severe risk for parts of Alabama.

There won’t be a tornado risk like we have had over the last two days. Any rounds or complexes or storms that push across the state would be capable of strong to damaging wind gusts and some large hail.

MORE SEVERE WEATHER:



While the risks are not as high as what they were back on Wednesday, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across Central and South Alabama today, tomorrow and Sunday. Damaging winds and large hail are the main concerns. #ALwx pic.twitter.com/8g7ifBthIv — Tyler Sebree ⚡️ (@TylerWSFA12) June 16, 2023

In addition, given the hefty rainfall totals already observed there will be at least a low threat of flash flooding with any round of storms we see. Most of us will avoid any significant flooding issues, but we can’t rule it out if the rain comes down heavily on any given day.

Timing out the exact windows when storms are most likely to hit Central Alabama is pretty difficult to do more than a day or so in advance. However, the overall coverage looks pretty high most days, especially by June standards. As a result, we’ve essentially put a 50-60% chance -- give or take -- of showers and thunderstorms each day through the middle of next week.

An active pattern continues for the next week. An additional several inches of rain is likely for most of us. (WSFA 12 News)

Some days have a slightly lower 40% chance for now, and a couple periods may see an increase to a 70% chance as we get closer. As time progresses, we will be able to fine tune the exact rain chances and coverage. So when it comes to any outdoor plans we would not cancel anything at this point.

We recommend being prepared for being impacted by rain and thunderstorms if you plan on being outside. Even if storms do impact your location, it will not rain for the whole day. You’ll probably be able to get right back to your activity in an hour or two.

An unusually active June pattern will continue. (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures in this kind of pattern are also tricky as we have seen this week. Andalusia nearly hit 100 degrees on Wednesday, while Alex City spent most of the day in the 70s. I doubt we see temperature spreads like that, but there will be days when some locations exceed 90 while others struggle in the 70s due to rain and storms.

The official forecast is calling for middle to upper 80s for most of us. There may be some lower 80s next week as rain coverage and clouds hinder our ability to warm up.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.