Single vehicle crash causes road closure in Marengo County

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle has caused a road closure on U.S. 43 in Marengo County.

According to ALEA, in the early morning hours on Friday, a tractor-trailer loaded with logs overturned in the roadway, and all lanes of U.S. 43 near the 115-mile marker in Marengo County are currently blocked.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are currently on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

