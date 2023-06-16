Two vehicle crash prompts lane closures in Bullock County

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash occurred involving a commercial motor vehicle has caused a road closure on Alabama 110 in Bullock County.

According to ALEA, at approximately 3:03 a.m. Friday morning, a two-vehicle crash that involves a commercial motor vehicle has caused both lanes of Alabama 110 near the 15-mile marker to be closed.

The lanes will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department of Transportation is currently on the scene assisting with traffic control. Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are also on the scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

