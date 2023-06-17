Advertise
Millbrook woman killed in early Saturday morning crash

The crash happened at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 331 near mile marker 85, about 12...
The crash happened at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 331 near mile marker 85, about 12 miles south of Montgomery.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Marcia J. Lasinski, of Millbrook, was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Accord she was driving collided head-on with the 2008 Dodge Ram truck driven by Solomon L. Smith III, 39, of Wetumpka. Lasinski was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 331 near mile marker 85, about 12 miles south of Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

