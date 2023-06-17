Millbrook woman killed in early Saturday morning crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County has claimed the life of a 54-year-old woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Marcia J. Lasinski, of Millbrook, was fatally injured when the 2006 Honda Accord she was driving collided head-on with the 2008 Dodge Ram truck driven by Solomon L. Smith III, 39, of Wetumpka. Lasinski was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 331 near mile marker 85, about 12 miles south of Montgomery.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.